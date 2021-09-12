Falcons HC Arthur Smith talks to media following loss to Eagles

It’s safe to say that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith did not have the debut he imagined when dreaming of becoming an NFL head coach. Despite some positives in the first quarter of Atlanta’s 32-6 loss to Philadelphia in Week 1, things were every bit as bad as the score suggests.

Smith’s offense failed to score a touchdown and couldn’t pass protect at all in the second half. A lot of that is on personnel, but it’s not the start the former Titans offensive coordinator was hoping for.

Watch Smith’s postgame press conference below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

LIVE: Head Coach Arthur Smith speaks to the media following the loss to the Eagles. https://t.co/2HRiMBVywR — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 12, 2021

Related

Falcons highlights: Jacob Tuioti-Mariner gets the sack on third down Falcons highlights: Defense holds Eagles on fourth down Falcons Week 1 inactives: DL Ta'Quon Graham out vs. Eagles

List