Falcons HC Arthur Smith remains noncommittal on QB Josh Rosen

The Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Josh Rosen on Monday evening and the former No. 10 overall pick played in the team’s preseason finale despite just three days of practice. The Falcons gave Rosen all of the offensive snaps in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Browns, which he maximized.

Rosen did things we hadn’t seen AJ McCarron or Feleipe Franks do with a lot fewer practice reps. After completing 9 of 18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, many are hoping Arthur Smith gives Rosen the nod over Franks for Atlanta’s backup job. Smith talked to the media after the game, but remained noncommittal on Rosen’s future with the team.

“There’s some things that we’re going to want to watch in the film, Terry and I and the whole football staff,” said Smith. “We won’t rush to judgement here but I’ll give Josh credit. He came in here and handled it but we’ll take everything into consideration. I’m not ready to make that statement right now.”

Smith won’t commit to Rosen publicly, but reiterates that his team and staff have a plan. The Falcons are the fifth team Rosen has been on in his four-year NFL career. After being drafted by Arizona No. 10 overall in 2018, he was then traded to Miami before being cut. Rosen then joined Tampa Bay’s practice squad before being poached by San Francisco deep into the 2020 season for a backup QB role.

Atlanta has until Tuesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. ET to cut its roster down to 53 players.

