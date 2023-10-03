Falcons HC Arthur Smith not ready to make change at QB
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith not ready to make change at quarterback following Desmond Ridder's performance in Week 4.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith not ready to make change at quarterback following Desmond Ridder's performance in Week 4.
Atlanta rebounded from early frustration and a 12-point deficit to top Green Bay Sunday afternoon.
Drake London had just one target in the Falcons' Week 1 win.
The Falcons' Bijan Robinson scrambled for a masterful touchdown to start his NFL career.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
Christian McCaffrey is fantasy's top overall scorer through four weeks, but running back as a whole has offered few right answers.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
As their regular season wound down, players held a meeting in which the veterans went over what to expect in the postseason.
It's the most glorious time of the year for baseball fans.
The Giants confirmed on Monday night that they're one of the NFL's worst teams.
For a second straight season, Butler showed up for the new NBA season with a completely new look.
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
Yahoo Sports' baseball writers offer their playoff predictions, from the wild-card winners to the World Series champions.
No more excuses. The Celtics surrounded Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with two more All-Star-caliber players to form the league's most talented six-man front. What becomes of it is on them.
If navigating injuries wasn't hard enough, fantasy managers must now factor in bye weeks. Andy Behrens has a list of pickups to address any roster holes.
The 'People's Panic Meter' is back and of course there's a lot of panic amongst fantasy owners after a weird Week 4 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through the top submissions and provide clarity and comfort for as many fantasy owners as possible. For some, it truly might be time to panic.
Adams hadn't played since Week 1 of last season. He was upset after being ruled out five minutes into his return.
The Giants' rough start to the season got even worse on Monday night.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Tre'Davious White will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after an MRI confirmed he tore his Achilles.