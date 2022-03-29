Falcons HC Arthur Smith discusses OT rule change, Matt Ryan trade and new QB Marcus Mariota

Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms with free agent center Ethan Pocic, who will compete with Nick Harris for the starting job and gives the team more depth up front. The 26-year-old Pocic has more experience than Harris, and the pair will compete to replace JC Tretter, the team's longtime reliable center who was released earlier this month by the Browns to save salary cap space. Tretter, who was recently elected to a second term as NFLPA president, started every game for Cleveland since 2017 despite some injuries before he tested positive for COVID-19 before the Christmas game in Green Bay.