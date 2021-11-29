Falcons HC Arthur Smith on Cordarrelle Patterson: ‘He’s a warrior’

It’s amazing the difference a week can make. Following two straight losses in which the offense scored just three points, the Atlanta Falcons got back on track with a 21-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned and played his best game of the season — which is saying a lot. The team’s do-it-all weapon quickly reminded why he’s the NFL’s most valuable free-agent signing with 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith had nothing but praise for Patterson, while also complimenting linebacker Mykal Walker.

Falcons kept chipping away

“We felt good about it — about the one game. Regardless of what statistics and the situations or whatever, kept chipping away and today was a great job by the entire offense running the football.”

Cordarrelle Patterson is "a warrior"

“Obviously, having CP back adds an element. He’s a warrior. He’s a big physical presence that can do a lot for us, It’s good to have him back”

On playing two centers

“That was the plan all week with Henny and Drew. And I thought Matt responded. That’s not an easy thing to go through. And yeah, it was a little unconventional but we thought it was best for our football team and I thought it made us better.”

Praise for Mykal Walker

“Guys are going to have to step up. It’s a long season. You know, Deion had something come up at the end of the week, and that’s why we develop the roster, and I’m proud as hell of [Mykal] Walker. He stayed ready all year, did a good job playing that role today.”

