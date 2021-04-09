Falcons hang on to down Spartans in county baseball game

Apr. 9—JEFFERSON — Staying out of trouble may seem to make more sense than having to get out of trouble.

Getting out of trouble, though, is a big part of learning how to pitch.

Jefferson junior Jack

Detweiler had quite the lesson in a 12-10 win over Conneaut in a county baseball matchup at the Havens Complex Thursday

afternoon.

In two innings of work, Detwiler issued two walks and hit three batters.

The game ended appropriately enough .... on a wild pitch.

The unseasonable weather that has taken the first week of April has given teams a lot of chances to play, which consequentially also means finding players who can pitch.

It had been a while since Detwiler had toed the

rubber.

"If I'm being honest, I haven't pitched in two years," the right-hander said. "That's the first time I've been on the mound. I struggled a little

bit in the beginning, but I settled down towards the end."

Detwiler came into Thursday's contest with his team ahead 12-6.

It wasn't long though, though, before things got uncomfortable.

The Spartans (2-4)

scored three times in

the sixth, taking advantage of a walk and three hit

batters.

With runners at second and third, Detwiler retired Anthony Burckhartte on a come-backer to the mound to get his team back in the dugout.

In the seventh, things got a bit uncomfortable again.

Danny Henderson greeted Detwiler with a line shot to right for a base hit and took

second on when the ball got under the

glove of the Falcons outfielder.

But Detwiler came back though to strike out Robert Hagstrom on a 3-2 pitch, then induced Ty Covill to hit a grounder to short.

After a walk to

Bryce Spurlin, it looked as if he had the final out nailed down when Alex Kennedy hit a ground ball, but the throw from third baseman Kirk Lambert was off the mark, allowing a run to score and putting the potential game-tying runs on base.

"I almost killed him," Detwiler said laughing about the error that kept the game going. "I've played travel ball with him, he's a good guy."

The game ended one pitch later, however, when catcher Dylan Cotton had a pitch scoot past him, but then had it ricochet perfectly back to him.

Cotton's throw to

Detwiler covering the plate was in time for the out to end the game.

"That felt really good," a relieved Detwiler said.

It was also good for Jefferson coach Scott Barber, who had already nicknamed his pitcher 'heart attack Jack.'

"It was good for him and good for everybody on the team," said Barber, whose team improved to 4-3. "We've had a lot of games, early in the season.

"With the great weather we're having, we've been playing a lot of baseball, so arms are at a premium. We play again [tomorrow], so going through the rotation, every arm is valuable."

The attempt at swiping home was not what Conneaut interim coach Eric Hodges had in mind with the tying run sitting at second, but more a product of a young player being over aggressive.

"That run on anything didn't mean anything," said Hodges, who is filling in for Bill Lipps. "He went on his own, he's a freshman. He's a smart kid, but he just got overaggressive there. He'll learn from that. I guarantee he'll never do that again."

It was the second straight tough loss for the Spartans, who dropped a 9-8 decision at West Middlesex on Wednesday.

Coming back from the hefty deficit gave Hodges plenty to be positive about ,though.

"We fought again tonight though," Hodges said. "We came back, our pitchers batted, we have kids that fight and I'm really proud of them. We have two more games this week."

The Falcons erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning after

the Spartans tallied four in the top of the inning.

For Jefferson, Braydon Throop and Colin Reid each had two hits. Reid, Steve Cantini and Marc Wood all posted two RBIs.

Conneaut received two hits from Kennedy.

Zach Rice had a hit and drove in three runs, while Jake Wiley and Dylan Fedor each knocked in two.

Reid went five innings to get the win for the Falcons.

Conneaut's Ethan Morrison was tagged with the loss.

Both teams will

have home games

today.

Jefferson will host Geneva and Conneaut is hosting Sharpsville.