Falcons hammer the interim Panthers again

A big loss at home to the Falcons contributed to the end of the Ron Rivera era with the Panthers.

The Falcons made sure the Perry Fewell era got off to the same kind of start.

The Falcons cruised to an easy 40-20 win over the Panthers, adding to a season of misery for their NFC South rivals.

For the Falcons (4-9), the only downside on the day was health, as Calvin Ridley left the game with an abdominal injury and cornerback Desmond Trufant left with an arm injury. But even when someone went out, somebody else made a play.

Replacing Ridley, undrafted rookie wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus caught a 93-yard touchdown in the third quarter, for his first professional catch.

And the pass defense was in good hands, as safety Damontae Kazee had two interceptions.

For the Panthers (5-8), it was their fifth straight loss, and perhaps even more embarrassing than the 29-3 loss in Charlotte three weeks ago which really triggered the avalanche for Rivera.

Quarterback Kyle Allen didn’t have much of a chance, but he continued to regress. He threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball away once, as turnovers continue to be a problem for a guy who won his first four starts in relief of Cam Newton. Allen now has 16 touchdown passes and 19 turnovers this season (12 interceptions and seven fumbles lost).

He has now thrown six interceptions against the Falcons this season. The Falcons have four against the rest of the NFL.