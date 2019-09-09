Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom headed to IR

The Falcons’ fears about first-rounder Chris Lindstrom appear to have been realized.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the rookie right guard is expected to head to injured reserve, with the possibility of coming back later in the year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lindstrom broke a bone in his foot in yesterday’s loss to the Vikings, and will be in a boot for about eight weeks.

The injury is said to be similar to the one linebacker Deion Jones suffered last year.

The 14th overall pick in this year’s draft, Lindstrom was part of an aggressive makeover of the line, which didn’t pay dividends yet. Fellow first-rounder Kaleb McGary was back in the lineup at right tackle, after missing most of the preseason because of a heart procedure.