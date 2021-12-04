Falcons great, Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey dies at 77

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Atlanta Falcons are mourning the death of Claude Humphrey.

The great defensive lineman was 77.

“We are saddened by the passing of Claude Humphrey and send our prayers out for his family and friends in this difficult time,” Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner, and chairman, said on the team’s website. “Claude made an indelible impression on so many from Memphis to the Falcons and across the NFL with his leadership and tenacious approach on the field. His Falcons legacy was cemented as a forever memory with induction into our Ring of Honor and he will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey passed away last night at the age of 77. Enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2014, Humphrey played 13 seasons of professional football with the @AtlantaFalcons (1968-1978) and the @Eagles (1979-1981). 📰 : https://t.co/Zw3SeBvBMc#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/H8kTsSOiPi — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 4, 2021

Humphrey was selected by the Falcons with the third overall pick in the 1968 AFL/NFL Draft out Tennessee State and the 6-foot-4, 252-pound defensive end earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 1968.

In 10 seasons with the Falcons, Humphrey earned All-NFL or All-Pro honors eight times, was named All-NFC seven times, and was selected to play in six Pro Bowls. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Although it didn’t become an official NFL statistic until after he retired, Humphrey is credited with 130 career sacks.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Claude Humphrey,” Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “Known as a hard worker and a reliable teammate, Humphrey was always willing to help the team out wherever needed and knew success was achieved collectively. His humble spirit guided him on and off the field.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Claude’s family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Claude’s memory.”