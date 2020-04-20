Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff: I'm always interested in drafting QBs

With the NFL Draft three days away, Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff insisted Matt Ryan is the team's quarterback.

Dimitroff, though, is not ruling out the possibility of drafting Ryan's potential successor.

During a conference call with the media on Monday, Dimitroff addressed reports that the Falcons are looking at quarterback prospects heading into Thursday's draft, where Atlanta owns the 16th overall pick.

"Look, Matt Ryan is our [quarterback]," Dimitroff said. "We have the big and best faith in him that he’s going be the [quarterback] that we need to take us to where we need to go, plain and simple.

"I’m always interested in [quarterbacks] coming out of the draft. That is a fact. I’m always trying to continue to work on my skills to make sure that I’m fresh on evaluating them.

"That’s always an important thing, I think, as a team-builder. Of course there are some really interesting guys in this year’s draft."

Ryan has been Atlanta’s starter since the Falcons selected him with the third overall pick in the 2008 draft.

He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008 and the NFL MVP in 2016, when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead and lost 34-28 in overtime to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who will turn 35 next month, is the Falcons’ all-time leader in passing yards (51,186) and touchdown throws (321). He is signed through the 2023 season.