Falcons GM Terry Fontenot wants to add a quarterback in the draft

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot is making no secret that he’d like to get a quarterback in this week’s NFL draft.

“We could come out of this draft with a quarterback. We want to add to that room,” Fontenot said today.

The Falcons currently have just two quarterbacks on the roster, Marcus Mariota and Feleipe Franks. Mariota is expected to be the starter in Atlanta, while Franks was an undrafted rookie last year who barely played in 2021. They’ll surely add at least one quarterback before training camp.

The Falcons own the eighth overall pick in the draft, and few people think they’re picking a quarterback that high. They also have two second-round picks and two third-round picks, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Day 2 is when the Falcons find a quarterback.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot wants to add a quarterback in the draft

