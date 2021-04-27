Falcons GM on Julio Jones trade rumors: ‘We are in a difficult cap situation’

The Atlanta Falcons entered the offseason in real salary cap trouble after years of reckless, short-sighted roster management, but new general manager Terry Fontenot has yet to back down from the challenge.

In his first few months on the job, Fontenot has navigated the team out of a $30 million cap deficit and signed a few notable free agents — without spending a ton of money. Plus, Atlanta’s first-year GM has operated like a seasoned pro when it comes to navigating the early stages of the draft process.

By keeping his cards close to the vest regarding the team’s intentions with the No. 4 pick, Fontenot has the Falcons in an advantageous position just two days way from the 2021 NFL draft. We don’t know whether or not Atlanta is seriously considering a quarterback, which could drive up the price for any team looking to move up to No. 4.

On Monday, a rumor that the Falcons had been taking calls regarding a possible trade of All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones seemed to pick up steam as the day went on. The story became so big that Fontenot addressed it in an interview with Fox 5 Sports reporter Justin Felder.

When asked about Jones, Fontenot, in what’s becoming his trademark style, said a ton without giving a direct answer right away.

“You have to listen if people call, so, on any player,” said Fontenot. “And especially, we are in a difficult cap situation. That’s just the circumstance and that’s not a surprise for us.”

He would go on to confirm the interest in Jones, indicating the team is keeping all options open.

“That particular player [Jones], we hold him in high regard, he’s special — what he’s done and what he continues to do here,” explained Fontenot. “But we have to consider any players if it’s right for the team because we have to do what’s best for the organization.”

Watch the video of Fontenot’s interview below, as shared by Felder’s Twitter account.

"We are in a difficult cap situation. That's just the circumstance … When teams call about any players, we have to listen."

🚨NEW — #Falcons GM Terry Fontenot responds to multiple reports that the team is considering trading Julio Jones pic.twitter.com/DbD9KZgJyU — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) April 27, 2021

Related