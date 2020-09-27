Falcons get destroyed on social media after blowing yet another fourth-quarter lead

The Atlanta Falcons can’t close out games. The Falcons crumbled yet again Sunday, giving up 20 points in the fourth quarter in a 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears.

That marked the second time in two weeks the Falcons suffered an embarrassing come-from-behind defeat. In Week 2, the Falcons got out to a 20-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys. Atlanta blew the contest, losing 40-39. The Falcons allowed the Cowboys to score 30 points in the second half.

As depressing as it is, this is kinda what the Falcons do now. Who could forget the team blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI?

Given that, fans were prepared with their best insults as the Falcons were in the midst of yet another epic collapse. The tweets did not disappoint:

Over the last 20 seasons, no team has blown multiple 15-point fourth quarters leads in a single season.



The Falcons just did it in back-to-back weeks. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 27, 2020

Atlanta Falcons in the first half vs. the second half pic.twitter.com/K9rhghEhjH — Stadium (@Stadium) September 27, 2020

If I were the Atlanta Falcons I would simply not blow double-digit leads every week — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 27, 2020

Per Next Gen State, the Falcons have blown a fourth-quarter 98% win probability for the second straight week.



I have no words. — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 27, 2020

What went wrong in the 4th quarter this week?



The team breaks it down on the Postgame Breakdown presented by AT&T. https://t.co/qc7ZaZ1gLw — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 27, 2020

Falcons Fans to Dan Quinn:



pic.twitter.com/oSLlhzglsS — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 27, 2020

The thing about being a Falcons fan is that you cannot make a joke anywhere at any time, because it will come back to bite you in less than an hour https://t.co/FTvZjRxZTU — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) September 27, 2020

Falcons fans when they blow a lead AGAIN, in back to back weeks pic.twitter.com/jSLaDsmYV8 — tj (@worth5gp) September 27, 2020

The Falcons any time they get a lead pic.twitter.com/v04SrG7Yfg — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) September 27, 2020

Dan Quinn trying to enter the Falcons facility tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/5savzisoTt — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) September 27, 2020

The Falcons will hope to avoid yet another second-half loss when the team takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Whether they’ll go into that contest with Dan Quinn as their head coach remains to be seen.

