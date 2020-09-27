Falcons get destroyed on social media after blowing yet another fourth-quarter lead

Chris Cwik

The Atlanta Falcons can’t close out games. The Falcons crumbled yet again Sunday, giving up 20 points in the fourth quarter in a 30-26 loss to the Chicago Bears.

That marked the second time in two weeks the Falcons suffered an embarrassing come-from-behind defeat. In Week 2, the Falcons got out to a 20-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys. Atlanta blew the contest, losing 40-39. The Falcons allowed the Cowboys to score 30 points in the second half.

As depressing as it is, this is kinda what the Falcons do now. Who could forget the team blowing a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI?

Given that, fans were prepared with their best insults as the Falcons were in the midst of yet another epic collapse. The tweets did not disappoint:

The Falcons will hope to avoid yet another second-half loss when the team takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Whether they’ll go into that contest with Dan Quinn as their head coach remains to be seen.

More from Yahoo Sports: