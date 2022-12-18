Falcons Game Day Rundown: Rookie spotlight, lineups, injury report

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) will look to avoid their third straight loss when they take on the New Orleans Saints (4-9) in Week 15. Sunday’s game will be the first career start for Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, the team’s third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati.

Check out Atlanta’s starting lineups, injury report and rookie spotlight in our game day rundown below.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Game Info

  • Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

  • When: 1:00 p.m. ET

  • Odds: Saints -4.5

  • TV: FOX-5 Atlanta

Falcons Week 15 injury report

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Chuma Edoga

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

 –

DNP

 –

KhaDarel Hodge

Illness

 –

DNP

 –

 

Falcons starting lineup: Offense

  • QB: Desmond Ridder

  • RB: Cordarrelle Patterson

  • FB: Keith Smith

  • WR: Drake London

  • WR: Olamide Zaccheaus

  • TE: Parker Hesse

  • LT: Jake Matthews

  • LG: Elijah Wilkinson

  • C: Drew Dalman

  • RG: Chris Lindstrom

  • RT: Kaleb McGary

Falcons starting lineup: Defense

  • DL: Grady Jarrett

  • DT: Abdullah Anderson

  • DL: Matt Dickerson

  • OLB: Ade Ogundeji

  • ILB: Rashaan Evans

  • ILB: Mykal Walker

  • OLB: Lorenzo Carter

  • CB: A.J. Terrell

  • CB: Darren Hall

  • FS: Richie Grant

  • SS: Jaylinn Hawkins

Rookie Spotlight: QB Desmond Ridder

For weeks, fans have been calling on the team to bench QB Marcus Mariota and give Desmond Ridder a look. Finally, after a bye week full of “intense meetings,” head coach Arthur Smith granted fans their wish and named Ridder the starter. The former Cincinnati Bearcats signal-caller was a winner in college and the moment doesn’t seem too big for the rookie.

Ridder spoke about his desire to become a leader after being named the starter.

Falcons 53-man roster: Elijah Wilkinson activated

The Falcons activated left guard Elijah Wilkinson from the injured reserve list on Saturday, and will likely make his return against the Saints. Wilkinson has been out since Week 8, and replaced Marcus Mariota on the roster. Mariota was placed on the injured reserve list with a knee issue.

Check out Atlanta’s updated 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad entering Sunday’s game.

