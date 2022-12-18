Falcons Game Day Rundown: Rookie spotlight, lineups, injury report

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) will look to avoid their third straight loss when they take on the New Orleans Saints (4-9) in Week 15. Sunday’s game will be the first career start for Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, the team’s third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati.

Check out Atlanta’s starting lineups, injury report and rookie spotlight in our game day rundown below.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Game Info

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

When: 1:00 p.m. ET

Odds: Saints -4.5

TV: FOX-5 Atlanta

Falcons Week 15 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Chuma Edoga Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – DNP – KhaDarel Hodge Illness – DNP –

Falcons starting lineup: Offense

QB: Desmond Ridder

RB: Cordarrelle Patterson

FB: Keith Smith

WR: Drake London

WR: Olamide Zaccheaus

TE: Parker Hesse

LT: Jake Matthews

LG: Elijah Wilkinson

C: Drew Dalman

RG: Chris Lindstrom

RT: Kaleb McGary

Falcons starting lineup: Defense

DL: Grady Jarrett

DT: Abdullah Anderson

DL: Matt Dickerson

OLB: Ade Ogundeji

ILB: Rashaan Evans

ILB: Mykal Walker

OLB: Lorenzo Carter

CB: A.J. Terrell

CB: Darren Hall

FS: Richie Grant

SS: Jaylinn Hawkins

Rookie Spotlight: QB Desmond Ridder

For weeks, fans have been calling on the team to bench QB Marcus Mariota and give Desmond Ridder a look. Finally, after a bye week full of “intense meetings,” head coach Arthur Smith granted fans their wish and named Ridder the starter. The former Cincinnati Bearcats signal-caller was a winner in college and the moment doesn’t seem too big for the rookie.

Ridder spoke about his desire to become a leader after being named the starter.

Drake London said Desmond Ridder is already a vocal leader. I asked if that is something that has always come naturally to him. His answer, is impressive. #Falcons #RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/3uwzwaasog — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 14, 2022

Falcons 53-man roster: Elijah Wilkinson activated

The Falcons activated left guard Elijah Wilkinson from the injured reserve list on Saturday, and will likely make his return against the Saints. Wilkinson has been out since Week 8, and replaced Marcus Mariota on the roster. Mariota was placed on the injured reserve list with a knee issue.

Check out Atlanta’s updated 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad entering Sunday’s game.

