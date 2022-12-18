Falcons Game Day Rundown: Rookie spotlight, lineups, injury report
The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) will look to avoid their third straight loss when they take on the New Orleans Saints (4-9) in Week 15. Sunday’s game will be the first career start for Falcons QB Desmond Ridder, the team’s third-round draft pick out of Cincinnati.
Check out Atlanta’s starting lineups, injury report and rookie spotlight in our game day rundown below.
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints: Game Info
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
When: 1:00 p.m. ET
Odds: Saints -4.5
TV: FOX-5 Atlanta
Falcons Week 15 injury report
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Chuma Edoga
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
–
KhaDarel Hodge
Illness
–
DNP
–
Falcons starting lineup: Offense
(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
QB: Desmond Ridder
RB: Cordarrelle Patterson
FB: Keith Smith
WR: Drake London
WR: Olamide Zaccheaus
TE: Parker Hesse
LT: Jake Matthews
LG: Elijah Wilkinson
C: Drew Dalman
RG: Chris Lindstrom
RT: Kaleb McGary
Falcons starting lineup: Defense
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
DL: Grady Jarrett
DT: Abdullah Anderson
DL: Matt Dickerson
OLB: Ade Ogundeji
ILB: Rashaan Evans
ILB: Mykal Walker
OLB: Lorenzo Carter
CB: A.J. Terrell
CB: Darren Hall
FS: Richie Grant
SS: Jaylinn Hawkins
Rookie Spotlight: QB Desmond Ridder
(AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
For weeks, fans have been calling on the team to bench QB Marcus Mariota and give Desmond Ridder a look. Finally, after a bye week full of “intense meetings,” head coach Arthur Smith granted fans their wish and named Ridder the starter. The former Cincinnati Bearcats signal-caller was a winner in college and the moment doesn’t seem too big for the rookie.
Ridder spoke about his desire to become a leader after being named the starter.
Drake London said Desmond Ridder is already a vocal leader. I asked if that is something that has always come naturally to him. His answer, is impressive. #Falcons #RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/3uwzwaasog
— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) December 14, 2022
Falcons 53-man roster: Elijah Wilkinson activated
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The Falcons activated left guard Elijah Wilkinson from the injured reserve list on Saturday, and will likely make his return against the Saints. Wilkinson has been out since Week 8, and replaced Marcus Mariota on the roster. Mariota was placed on the injured reserve list with a knee issue.
Check out Atlanta’s updated 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad entering Sunday’s game.
[vertical-gallery id=100336]
[listicle id=100195]
[lawrence-related id=107208,107215,107198,107180,107126,107119,107036]