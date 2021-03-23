Falcons gain two compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL draft

The Atlanta Falcons have lost a number of players this offseason to free agency. However, as a result of these loses, the team is projected to gain two compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft, according to Over The Cap.

The San Francisco 49ers signed away Pro Bowl center Alex Mack, and safety/LB Keanu Neal has departed for the Dallas Cowboys to play for former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. These two moves netted Atlanta what are likely to be two sixth-round picks, as you can see in the graph below.

Atlanta Falcons CFAs Lost: 2 CFAs Gained: 0 Name Rd APY Name Rd APY Alex Mack 6 $5.0M Keanu Neal 6 $4.0M Non-CFAs Lost Non-CFAs Gained Justin McCray Brandon Copeland $1.0M

Justin McCray would’ve added an additional seventh-round pick but the former Falcons lineman fell beyond the 32-player limit. The NFL only awards compensation if the free agent leaving was one of the top 32 players.

With more signings left to take place around the league, Neal’s deal could drop him out of the top 32, which would leave the Falcons with just one extra pick in 2022.

Earlier Tuesday morning, the team signed veteran running back Mike Davis to a reported two-year deal, and inked EDGE Barkevious Mingo to a one-year deal.

