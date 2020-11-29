Falcons G James Carpenter carted off in the 4th quarter

The Falcons won their Week 12 matchup over the Las Vegas Raiders, 43-6, but lost two players during the game due to injury. In the first half, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus exited with a toe injury and did not return.

Later in the fourth quarter, starting left guard James Carpenter had to be carted off the field.

Cart coming out now for starting guard James Carpenter. Hate to see it. May get to see third-round pick Matt Hennessy now. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) November 29, 2020

Assuming Carpenter’s injury is serous, Falcons third-round pick Matt Hennessy could in line for the start next week at left guard. Hennessy split reps with Carpenter earlier in the season, but Carpenter’s play became steady enough that the team stopped rotating him out.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo also appeared to hurt his leg during a missed field goal when a Raiders defender rolled into him. Koo toughed it out, though, and finished a perfect 5-for-5 on field goals, and went 4-for-4 on extra points.

