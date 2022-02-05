Falcons Friday recap: Malik Willis says he admires Matt Ryan

It’s been a quiet few weeks for the Falcons, but this year’s postseason has been one of the most exciting in recent memory. While Atlanta isn’t participating in next week’s Super Bowl, general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith have been doing their thing at the Senior Bowl.

In today’s recap, we look at the team’s offseason needs, Cordarrelle Patterson posts another cryptic image on Twitter, and Liberty QB Malik Willis gives Matt Ryan some props.

Malik Willis praises Matt Ryan's anticipation

Willis has been the hottest quarterback at the Senior Bowl this week and his draft stock is trending up as a result. Several teams, including Pittsburgh, Denver and Carolina, could be looking for a QB this offseason. Willis, an Atlanta native, talked about his admiration for both Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan. The Liberty quarterback praised Ryan’s anticipation.

Story continues

Patterson and "Pops"

Patterson continues to make his love for the Falcons organization known by all. We’ve seen him post pictures of Terry Fontenot before, and now Arthur Blank “Pops” is the next target of Patterson’s affection. During his first year in Atlanta, Patterson went for over 1,100 total yards and 11 touchdowns. It’s safe to say the team wants him back, but it comes down to money and the Falcons have very little to work with. Hopefully, Fontenot and Blank can figure out a way to keep their team’s top offensive player around.

Pro Bowl Pitts

Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts and long snapper Josh Harris are the team’s two representatives at this year’s Pro Bowl. After the NFL cancelled the event in 2021, the Pro Bowl will return this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out all the action on ESPN and ABC.

ESPN predicts Falcons to keep Matt Ryan

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ESPN did a feature looking at each NFL team’s offseason decisions. For Atlanta, the focus was on whether or not the team will move on from QB Matt Ryan. Michael Rothstein thinks the Falcons will stand pat with their former MVP for another year at least.

WATCH: Josh Harris mic'd up for Pro Bowl practice

"I want to shout out my family." Josh Harris was mic’d up for the first Pro Bowl practice. pic.twitter.com/zcmZx9pOcr — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 4, 2022

What are the top offseason needs for the Atlanta Falcons?

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

“This is the reason for Atlanta’s lack of depth and overall talent. The team has a few studs, including cornerback A.J. Terrell and tight end Kyle Pitts, but there are few positions on the roster that don’t need to be addressed. Obviously, the Falcons can’t fix all of their problems in one offseason. So, which positions are most in need of an upgrade? According to Pro Football Focus, Atlanta’s top four needs are interior offensive line, wide receiver, defensive line and cornerback.”

Free Agency: 5 Tight End Option for Atlanta

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta has bigger needs elsewhere, but with Hayden Hurst potentially leaving in free agency, the team will need a quality No. 2 option. Zach Ertz, David Njoku and Anthony Firkser are some possible options for the Falcons in 2022.

[lawrence-related id=89819,89797,89729,89639]

1

1