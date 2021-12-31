Falcons Friday recap: Injury report, roster moves

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up practice on Friday and both outside linebacker Dante Fowler and cornerback Fabian Moreau did not participate. The team also signed an offensive lineman and activated a player from the COVID reserve.

In our Falcons Friday recap, we go over the team’s final Week 17 injury report, look at some of the top prospects playing in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and catch up on Atlanta’s latest roster transactions.

Final injury report: Moreau

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Dante Fowler

Illness

DNP

Fabian Moreau

Ribs

DNP

DNP

DNP

Quest.

Lee Smith

Rest

DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

Dante Fowler was out on Friday but it was due to an illness and he has no designation on the team’s final injury report. As for cornerback Fabian Moreau, he missed his third day of practice and is doubtful for Sunday’s game. Cordarrelle Patterson and Lee Smith were back out there after getting rest day on Thursday.

Falcons sign OL Rick Leonard to practice squad

Leonard, a former fourth-round pick by the Saints, was signed to the Falcons active roster off of the Vikings practice squad. He previously spent time on Atlanta’s practice squad this season but with the rapid COVID-19 outbreak, the team may need him this week.

DL Tyeler Davison comes off COVID reserve

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Davison came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and now just 12 Falcons remains on the NFL’s virus designation going into Sunday’s game. Here are the players 12 still on the COVID list.

  • OT Jason Spriggs

  • OL Willie Beavers

  • TE Hayden Hurst

  • S Jaylinn Hawkins

  • DB Richie Grant

  • DL Marlon Davidson

  • DL Jonathan Bullard

  • LB James Vaughters

  • LB Brandon Copeland

  • LB Dorian Etheridge

  • QB Feleipe Franks

  • WR Tajae Sharpe

Falcons draft targets: 16 players to watch in CFP semifinals

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a handful of NFL prospects playing in tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal games. Falcons fans will know a few already as Georgia takes on Michigan tonight. Check out our 16 potential Falcons draft prospects to watch on Friday.

    The Jacksonville Jaguars began the interview process for their next head coach this week extending offers to meet with the Jags' top brass to many current coordinators and former head coaches. One name that declined to pursue the role further was Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm dive into this rare spurning of an open HC role, why Quinn is content in Dallas, and why many seasoned coaches may not be keen to take on this rebuilding role with Jacksonville, even with Trevor Lawrence at QB. Hear the full conversation on You Pod to Win the Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.