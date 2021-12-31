Falcons Friday recap: Injury report, roster moves

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up practice on Friday and both outside linebacker Dante Fowler and cornerback Fabian Moreau did not participate. The team also signed an offensive lineman and activated a player from the COVID reserve.

In our Falcons Friday recap, we go over the team’s final Week 17 injury report, look at some of the top prospects playing in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and catch up on Atlanta’s latest roster transactions.

Final injury report: Moreau

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Dante Fowler Illness – – DNP – Fabian Moreau Ribs DNP DNP DNP Quest. Lee Smith Rest – DNP – – Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – DNP – –

Dante Fowler was out on Friday but it was due to an illness and he has no designation on the team’s final injury report. As for cornerback Fabian Moreau, he missed his third day of practice and is doubtful for Sunday’s game. Cordarrelle Patterson and Lee Smith were back out there after getting rest day on Thursday.

Falcons sign OL Rick Leonard to practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons just signed my client Rick Leonard (OL, FSU) to their active roster from the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. Former 4th round pick of the Saints was on Atlanta's practice squad earlier this season. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) December 31, 2021

Leonard, a former fourth-round pick by the Saints, was signed to the Falcons active roster off of the Vikings practice squad. He previously spent time on Atlanta’s practice squad this season but with the rapid COVID-19 outbreak, the team may need him this week.

DL Tyeler Davison comes off COVID reserve

Davison came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and now just 12 Falcons remains on the NFL’s virus designation going into Sunday’s game. Here are the players 12 still on the COVID list.

OT Jason Spriggs

OL Willie Beavers

TE Hayden Hurst

S Jaylinn Hawkins

DB Richie Grant

DL Marlon Davidson

DL Jonathan Bullard

LB James Vaughters

LB Brandon Copeland

LB Dorian Etheridge

QB Feleipe Franks

WR Tajae Sharpe

Falcons draft targets: 16 players to watch in CFP semifinals

There’s a handful of NFL prospects playing in tonight’s College Football Playoff semifinal games. Falcons fans will know a few already as Georgia takes on Michigan tonight. Check out our 16 potential Falcons draft prospects to watch on Friday.

