Falcons free agency tracker: Reports, signings, rumors

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t wait until the NFL’s legal tampering window to start making moves on Monday. First, they traded a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for tight end Jonnu Smith. Then, the team signed right guard Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension.

The Falcons started the day with over $62 million in cap space available, but they’re already down to $52 million after this morning’s moves. As the signings are expected to start rolling in, stay up to date with each move using our free agency tracker below.

Falcons trade for TE Jonnu Smith

Falcons sign RG Chris Lindstrom to 5-year extension

Falcons re-sign FB Keith Smith

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

