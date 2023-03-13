Falcons free agency tracker: Reports, signings, rumors

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t wait until the NFL’s legal tampering window to start making moves on Monday. First, they traded a seventh-round pick to the Patriots for tight end Jonnu Smith. Then, the team signed right guard Chris Lindstrom to a five-year extension.

The Falcons started the day with over $62 million in cap space available, but they’re already down to $52 million after this morning’s moves. As the signings are expected to start rolling in, stay up to date with each move using our free agency tracker below.

Falcons trade for TE Jonnu Smith

Sources: The #Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the #Falcons, as a former big-ticket free agent heads elsewhere and creates space for New England. pic.twitter.com/Cmeh0QJt1F — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

Falcons sign RG Chris Lindstrom to 5-year extension

Dear Falcons fans,@C_Lindstrom63 is your Guard for the next six years! pic.twitter.com/yDb9yaCP3K — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 13, 2023

Falcons re-sign FB Keith Smith

Falcons agree to terms with FB Keith Smith, per report https://t.co/wc9SCl3y8h — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) March 13, 2023

[lawrence-related id=111050,111062,111056,111038,110101,111028]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire