Falcons free agency tracker: Koo returns, Gage departs

Matt Urben
·2 min read
The NFL’s new league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, but several free agents, including Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage, have already found new homes.

Stay up to date with the latest Atlanta Falcons news, rumors and fan reactions using our free agency tracker below.

Russell Gage to sign with Buccaneers

Younghoe Koo earns 5-year, $24.5 million extension

Falcons interested in Deshaun Watson, will meet with QB

LB Foye Oluokun to sign with Jaguars

Jake Matthews gets 3-year extension

Falcons fans have mixed feelings about losing Oluokun

Falcons news roundup

