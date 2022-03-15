Falcons free agency tracker: Koo returns, Gage departs

The NFL’s new league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, but several free agents, including Foye Oluokun and Russell Gage, have already found new homes.

Stay up to date with the latest Atlanta Falcons news, rumors and fan reactions using our free agency tracker below.

Russell Gage to sign with Buccaneers

Younghoe Koo earns 5-year, $24.5 million extension

Koo is true for FIVE MORE YEARS ✍️ pic.twitter.com/m2jWRV97ug — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 15, 2022

Falcons interested in Deshaun Watson, will meet with QB

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Falcons have interest in Deshaun Watson, as do the #Panthers. But it appears as of now the #Saints may be in the strongest position. The #Browns meeting is this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/gPtbvq2ejw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

I’m told QB Deshaun Watson has interest in the Atlanta Falcons and has even reached out to the franchise personally, per source. https://t.co/wdQfgaXGjR — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2022

LB Foye Oluokun to sign with Jaguars

The #Jaguars are in agreement on a long-term deal with standout LB Foye Oluokun, per @ajv. A former 6th rounder from Yale(!) hits it big. He gets 3 years, $45M with upside to $46.5M. There is $28M fully guaranteed at signing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Jake Matthews gets 3-year extension

The #Falcons and LT Jake Matthews have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension, sources say. He gets $52.5M over the first three years. New money average of $18.5M and it gives ATL some much-needed cap space. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Falcons fans have mixed feelings about losing Oluokun

Falcons Twitter reacts to Jaguars’ reported signing of LB Foye Oluokun https://t.co/RoWn2BxIjw — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) March 15, 2022

Falcons news roundup

