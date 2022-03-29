Falcons to work out former 1st-round pick Rashaan Evans

Linebacker Foye Oluokun was the first member of last year’s Falcons team to find a new home, signing a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the start of free agency.

That leaves Deion Jones, who didn’t have a great season in Dean Pees’ 3-4 scheme, and third-year linebacker Mykal Walker as the defense’s two starting inside linebackers. Although, that could soon change.

It was reported on Tuesday morning by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Atlanta will meet with former Titans first-round pick Rashaan Evans.

Free-agent linebacker and former Titans’ first round pick Rashaan Evans is visiting today with the Falcons, per source. Falcons’ HC Arthur Smith and DC Dean Pees coached him in Tennessee with the Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

Evans, 25, was taken with the 22nd overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Alabama. During his four seasons in Tennessee, Evans started 50 of the 59 games he appeared in, racking up 316 tackles (195 solo), 38 pressures, four sacks and two interceptions.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees worked with Evans in Tennessee. A reunion in Atlanta would make sense for both parties.

