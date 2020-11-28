Falcons flex RB Tony Brooks-James to active roster for Sunday
The Atlanta Falcons ruled out running back Todd Gurley for Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Earlier in the week, the Falcons signed RB Tony Brooks-James to the practice squad, and on Saturday, Atlanta promoted him to the active roster.
We have flexed RB Tony Brooks-James to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/ObcpIdi5au
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 28, 2020
Brooks-James spent time with the Falcons during last year’s preseason but has never played in a regular-season game for Atlanta. The 25-year-old back has only appeared in three career games — all with the Pittsburgh Steelers — where had two kick returns and carried the ball just eight times.
We’ll see if Brooks-James gets any touches on Sunday with Gurley out. Check out his touchdown run with the Falcons during a 2019 preseason game against the Jaguars.
Florida native @_TonytooTone runs it in for six! pic.twitter.com/S6UVZ2nwnD
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 29, 2019
Related
NFL Draft: 11 QB options for the Falcons in 2021
Falcons vs Raiders: 4 things to watch for on Sunday
Six bold predictions for Falcons' Week 12 matchup vs. Raiders
32 first-round options for the Falcons in 2021
List
Falcons vs. Raiders: Six bold predictions for Sunday's matchup