Falcons flex QB Kurt Benkert to active roster

The Atlanta Falcons are set at the quarterback position with starter Matt Ryan and backup Matt Schaub in place, but the team added a third QB to the active roster on Saturday afternoon.

Kurt Benkert, a former undrafted free agent that’s spent most of the year as a protected member of the Falcons’ practice squad, has been flexed to the active roster for the first time this season.

We have flexed QB Kurt Benkert to the active roster.

According to beat reporter William McFadden, there has been no reported injury to either Ryan or Schaub. Atlanta takes on New Orleans on Sunday, but the Saints will be without starting QB Drew Brees.