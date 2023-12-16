Falcons Flashback: Julio Jones torches the Panthers for 300 yards
Despite having a plethora of weapons and one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons haven’t lived up to the hype on offense this season. The passing game has sputtered and the defense has been forced to carry the team most weeks.
The Falcons are set to face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in what will likely be a low-scoring affair, but things haven’t always been this bad. Back in 2016, former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones went off for a career-high 300 receiving yards during a 48-33 victory over the Panthers.
Watch highlights from Jones’ monster game against Carolina, as shared by the NFL’s Twitter account below.
JULIO 300 🔥
Is this @juliojones_11's most iconic game?
📺: #ATLvsCAR — Sunday 1pm ET on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yJZwIGqhYx
— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2023
Falcons fans react to ESPN report
Falcons new 7-round mock draft
4 questions the Falcons must answer