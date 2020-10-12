Falcons fire head coach Dan Quinn, general manager Thomas Dimitroff after 0-5 start

When the Atlanta Falcons started the 2019 season 1-7 only to rebound to a 7-9 finish, team owner Arthur Blank maintained that he wanted more than a 7-9 season. As the 2020 Falcons started with an 0-5 start, looking especially vulnerable on defense, Blank decided that he had enough. On Sunday evening, following the team’s 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Blank relieved head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff of their duties.

Quinn had been with the team since 2015, and Dimitroff had been Atlanta’s general manager since 2008. Under Dimitroff, the Falcons had a 109-83 regular-season record, and Quinn amassed a 43.41 regular-season mark. Quinn was also 3-2 in the postseason, and the most “remarkable” playoff game was the Falcons’ infamous loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI at the end of the 2016 season. Atlanta lost 38-24 in overtime after blowing a 28-3 lead.

The Falcons are expected to name an interim head coach on Monday. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was the Buccaneers’ head coach from 2009 through 2011, so he’s a likely prospect. Team president and CEO Rich McKay will assume control of football operations and lead the search for long-term replacements.

“Decisions like these are very difficult, but the previous two seasons and start to this one have been especially hard for me because of the deep love, admiration and respect I and my family have for Dan, Thomas and their families,” Blank said in a Sunday evening statement. “For many years, they have represented me, our team, organization and Atlanta with class, commitment and all the passion you would want in the leaders of the team. But as everyone knows, this is a results business and I owe it to our fans to put the best product we can on the field. We have poured every resource possible into winning and will continue to do so, but the results of late do not meet our standard or what I’ve promised our fans. Therefore, we will install new coaching and personnel leadership of the Atlanta Falcons at the appropriate time.

“Our finish in 2019 earned an opportunity to show that momentum could be continued and built upon, but that has clearly not happened And overall, the last 3-plus seasons have fallen short of my commitment to Atlanta and to our fans everywhere. I want them all to know that my commitment to winning has not wavered and I will continue to provide every resource possible to that end.”

McKay added: “We are moving forward and will do everything we can to help this year’s team win as many games as possible while putting a strong plan in place to execute these important leadership searches with an eye to positioning the Falcons for success well into the future. We owe that to our fans.”

Quinn, who gained fame as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014, likely won’t have to wait long for another job in that capacity.