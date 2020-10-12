Falcons fire head coach Dan Quinn, GM Thomas Dimitroff

The Atlanta Falcons fired both head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff following the team’s fifth loss in a row to open the season, the team announced on Sunday night.

BREAKING NEWS: General Manager Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach Dan Quinn have been relieved of their duties, effective immediately. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020





The Falcons 0-5 start was the final straw after the team finished with a 7-9 record the previous two seasons. In five and just over a quarter seasons in Atlanta, Quinn went 43-42 in the regular season, with a 3-2 playoff record that included a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Quinn probably deserved to go, but to his credit, he never made excuses and the locker room culture was one of the reasons this team thrived upon his arrival.

Dimitroff took over in 2008, with some ups and downs during his 13 offseason as general manager. His high included drafting Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett. Dimitroff may have missed the mark over the past two drafts and free-agency periods.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank released the following statement via the team’s Twitter account:

Arthur Blank speaks on the departure of Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn. pic.twitter.com/UHCq95qBe9 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2020





