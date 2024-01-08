Advertisement

Falcons fire head coach Arthur Smith after third straight 7-10 season | Sunday Night Blitz

Frank Schwab · Jason Fitz

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to head coach Arthur Smith being dismissed by the Falcons and look ahead to how Atlanta's QB situation will dictate who could replace Smith. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.