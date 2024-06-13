Falcons fined, lose 2025 draft pick for tampering with Kirk Cousins, 2 others

The Atlanta Falcons have Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and Charlie Woerner. The price will be more than what they signed the trio for.

Atlanta will forfeit its original 2025 fifth-round draft pick and pay a fine of $250,000, while GM Terry Fontenot has been fined $50,000, it was reported on Thursday.

“We are pleased the review is complete,” the Falcons said in a statement on Thursday. “We cooperated fully with the league and its review, and appreciate the NFL’s thoroughness. As we do with every process, we will review how we operate and look for ways to improve.”

