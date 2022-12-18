Falcons finally force Saints punt following Grady Jarrett sack

Lorenzo 🤝 Grady

3rd down sack 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/gpxlLoqYh8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022

The Falcons defense has gotten off to a miserable start against the Saints in Week 15, giving up two touchdowns on the first two drives. However, Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett turned things around late in the first quarter when he sacked Saints quarterback Andy Dalton.

Atlanta forced a punt and the team has since scored to make it 14-3 game in the second quarter.

