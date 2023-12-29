Advertisement

Falcons final Week 17 injury report: OT Kaleb McGary questionable

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s NFC matchup against the Chicago Bears. Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary was officially listed as questionable with a knee injury.

McGary missed the last two games but he was a limited participant for all three days of practice this week. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke got in a full day of practice on Friday and he was not given an injury designation for Week 17.

Check out the Falcons’ full injury report ahead of Sunday’s game in Chicago.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Calais Campbell

Rest

DNP

 —

 —

 —

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

 —

 —

 —

Chris Lindstrom

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

 —

David Onyemata

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

 —

Drew Dalman

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

 —

Jake Matthews

Knee

LP

LP

FP

 —

Kaleb McGary

Knee

LP

LP

LP

QUEST.

Lorenzo Carter

Neck

LP

LP

FP

 —

Taylor Heinicke

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

 —

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire