Falcons final Week 17 injury report: OT Kaleb McGary questionable
The Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s NFC matchup against the Chicago Bears. Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary was officially listed as questionable with a knee injury.
McGary missed the last two games but he was a limited participant for all three days of practice this week. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke got in a full day of practice on Friday and he was not given an injury designation for Week 17.
Check out the Falcons’ full injury report ahead of Sunday’s game in Chicago.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Rest
DNP
—
—
—
Rest
DNP
—
—
—
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
—
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
—
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
—
Knee
LP
LP
FP
—
Kaleb McGary
Knee
LP
LP
LP
QUEST.
Neck
LP
LP
FP
—
Taylor Heinicke
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
—