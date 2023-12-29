Falcons final Week 17 injury report: OT Kaleb McGary questionable

The Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s NFC matchup against the Chicago Bears. Offensive tackle Kaleb McGary was officially listed as questionable with a knee injury.

McGary missed the last two games but he was a limited participant for all three days of practice this week. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke got in a full day of practice on Friday and he was not given an injury designation for Week 17.

Check out the Falcons’ full injury report ahead of Sunday’s game in Chicago.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire