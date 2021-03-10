Falcons fifth-year option candidates and their price tags

Deen Worley
·2 min read
The Falcons have two decisions to make regarding the futures of Calvin Ridley and Hayden Hurst. Both players were selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft (Hurst was selected by Baltimore and traded to Atlanta last offseason) and now teams have been reminded they have until May 3 to chose whether or not their fifth-year options will be exercised.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted the updated price tag for each player in their respective tier.

Each tier represents how many Pro Bowls they have been selected to and how much playing time they have amassed over their first three seasons.

After being snubbed of a Pro Bowl spot in 2020, Ridley will see an $11 million price tag in 2022. This number would’ve been $3 million higher with a Pro Bowl bid.

Exercising Ridley seems like a no-brainer but a contract extension is also not out of the question. Ridley has already stated on Twitter that he is ready to begin talks about extending his contract in Atlanta.

On the other hand, due to limited playing time while in Baltimore, Hurst will be placed in the bottom tier with a price tag of $5.4 million.

The direction the Falcons choose to take in the 2021 NFL draft could tip their hand on the intended future of the tight end. Many mocks have the Falcons taking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. By doing so, it would likely mean Hurst’s time with the team is coming to an end. However, Hurst’s $5.4 million salary for 2022 is small enough for Atlanta to withstand.

