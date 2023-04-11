Falcons featured two of PFF’s 10 highest-graded rookies in 2022

Before the 2023 NFL draft kicks off in a few weeks, let’s take one final look back at last year’s draft class. The Atlanta Falcons received contributions from several first-year players in 2022, but they finished the season with two of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded rookies.

Wide receiver Drake London was able to shine despite playing in a run-heavy offense. The first-round pick finished with a Falcons rookie record for receptions in a season (72). Then, in the fifth round, Atlanta found another gem.

HB - Tyler Allgeier

Allgeier did not come into the season as the team’s feature back and was a healthy scratch in Week 1. Despite the slow start, Allgeier exceeded all expectations, rushing for 1,035 yards last season. It was the first time the team employed a 1,000-yard back since the 2016 season when Devonta Freeman posted 1,241 rushing yards.

Prior to Freeman, Michael Turner last went over the 1,000-yard mark in 2011. Allgeier helped the team address a major need — which allowed Atlanta to upgrade other areas in free agency.

Draft Spot: Round 5, Pick 151

PFF Grade (Rank): 86.7 Overall (3rd)

WR - Drake London

Unlike Allgeier, Drake London came into the season as the clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver due to Calvin Ridley’s year-long suspension (and eventual trade to Jacksonville). The Falcons have a rich history at the wide receiver position, so the expectations from London were high from Day 1.

London didn’t reach the 1,000 yard mark but finished with 72 catches for 866 receiving yards and four touchdowns. The rookie played better over the final four games of the 2022 season when Desmond Ridder stepped in for Marcus Mariota. London could go well over 1,000 yards in 2023 now that Ridder has been named the full-time starter.

Draft Spot: Round 1, pick 8

PFF Grade (Rank): 83.2 (4th)

