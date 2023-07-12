Falcons fans won’t like Patriots’ first Threads post

There is no better example of pouring a little salt in the wounds than the New England Patriots’ first Threads post.

The team joined the movement over to the booming social media platform, and their first post probably felt like a punch in the gut for Atlanta Falcons fans.

“28-3,” the Patriots’ Threads account posted.

Of course, that score represents the greatest comeback in NFL history at Super Bowl LI. The Patriots were down by a 25-point margin late in the third quarter, before scoring 25 points unanswered and knocking off the NFC champion Falcons in overtime to win their fifth Super Bowl title.

Talk about breaking the ice.

The Patriots’ social media team is one of the best in the business, and if first impressions are anything, this is proof that their Threads account will be packed full of fun and entertaining content.

