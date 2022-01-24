Falcons fans have Super Bowl flashbacks as Brady comeback falls short

The pain from Super Bowl LI will remain inside Falcons fans until the team finally gets over the hump. Tom Brady led the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit to steal the win back in 2017, and Atlanta has yet to fully recover.

On Sunday, the Rams did their best Falcons impression, blowing a 27-3 lead and allowing Brady and the Bucs to tie the game at 27 with under a minute left. This 24-point comeback bid eventually fell short as Rams quarterback Matthews Stafford found Cooper Kupp to set up a game-winning field goal.

Falcons Twitter had fun watching what could be Brady’s final game.

The crazy thing is this is only the second greatest comeback of Tom Brady’s career. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 23, 2022

Is now the time to mention Matthew Stafford has 42 game-winning drives in his career? — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 23, 2022

I’ve seen this story before… 🙃 — Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) January 23, 2022

McVay and Shanahan — Deen | Falcons Wire (@Deen_NFL) January 23, 2022

tom brady prays to Satan — kelsey (@kelseytaysutton) January 23, 2022

27-3 — ATLANTA BRAVES WORLD CHAMPS 2021 🏆 (@Lex_Naija) January 23, 2022

First the Super Bowl, now this. I feel so bad for Raheem Morris. — Allen Strk (@allenstrk) January 23, 2022

Falconing

The LA edition — John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) January 23, 2022

It’s the only thing that makes sense 😅 pic.twitter.com/Q4GF4BW6kS — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 23, 2022

Never a doubt. No one more deserving of a conference title game appearance than Matthew Stafford. Really happy for him. — Matt Karoly (@mattkaroly) January 23, 2022

Wait, Brady needs more weapons?! Yeah, y’all can miss me with that. — Eric Robinson (@_Eric_Robinson) January 23, 2022

We're gonna talk about the final play (on both sides) a lot but HOLY SMOKES Cooper Kupp shaking Sean Murphy-Bunting on 2nd and long. Dude is an absolute freak. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 23, 2022

The best WR in the league showed up when it mattered let’s go ! #Rams — Jansen Harris (@mediajansen) January 23, 2022

Matthew Stafford continues to be one of the most clutch player’s in NFL history and is out here proving all his doubters wrong with a big win against Brady, sending the Rams to the NFC Championship 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Pabh34umVA — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 23, 2022

I love this sport — 🇬🇧 Atlanta Falcons 🔴⚫ (@ATLFalconsUK) January 23, 2022

Kickers and Walk-off Field Goals: A 2021-22 NFL Playoff Story — Wendy Adams (@wendyradio) January 23, 2022

YAAAAAAAAS LET'S GO RAMS — 🇬🇧 Atlanta Falcons 🔴⚫ (@ATLFalconsUK) January 23, 2022

Nuh-nuh-nuh-nah

Hey hey hey

Goodbye#TomBrady — Matt Karoly (@mattkaroly) January 23, 2022

You blitz in that situation? You pay the price. See ya Tom Brady. Home teams are 0-3 thus far this weekend. #NFLPlayoffs — nick cellini (@CelliniNick) January 23, 2022

