Falcons fans have Super Bowl flashbacks as Brady comeback falls short

Deen Worley
·3 min read
The pain from Super Bowl LI will remain inside Falcons fans until the team finally gets over the hump. Tom Brady led the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit to steal the win back in 2017, and Atlanta has yet to fully recover.

On Sunday, the Rams did their best Falcons impression, blowing a 27-3 lead and allowing Brady and the Bucs to tie the game at 27 with under a minute left. This 24-point comeback bid eventually fell short as Rams quarterback Matthews Stafford found Cooper Kupp to set up a game-winning field goal.

Falcons Twitter had fun watching what could be Brady’s final game.

