Falcons fans react to team waiving DE Takk McKinley

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive end Takk McKinley on Monday in a move that wasn’t totally surprising after the team failed to trade him at last week’s deadline.

Things had gotten ugly between Atlanta’s front office and McKinley when the fourth-year edge rusher sent out a series of tweets claiming the organization had turned down multiple offers to move him. The Falcons denied the alleged trade offers, and cut the cord a week later.

While fans in Atlanta are frustrated, fans of other teams seem eager to take a flier on the former first-round pick. Let’s take a look at the top Twitter reactions to McKinley getting waived.














