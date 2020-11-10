Falcons fans react to team waiving DE Takk McKinley

The Atlanta Falcons waived defensive end Takk McKinley on Monday in a move that wasn’t totally surprising after the team failed to trade him at last week’s deadline.

Things had gotten ugly between Atlanta’s front office and McKinley when the fourth-year edge rusher sent out a series of tweets claiming the organization had turned down multiple offers to move him. The Falcons denied the alleged trade offers, and cut the cord a week later.

While fans in Atlanta are frustrated, fans of other teams seem eager to take a flier on the former first-round pick. Let’s take a look at the top Twitter reactions to McKinley getting waived.

Falcons D picks in first 3 rds last 7 drafts 2020

1-AJ Terrell

2-Marlon Davidson 2019

None 2018

2-Isaiah Oliver

3-Deadrin Senat 2017

1-Takk McKinley

3-Duke Riley 2016

1-Keanu Neal

2-Deion Jones 2015

1- Vic Beasley

2-Jalen Collins 2014

2-Ra’shede Hageman

3-Dez Southward — John Fricke (@JohnFricke) November 9, 2020





Takk McKinley waived? Turn that up baby pic.twitter.com/cUsLElTKm8 — Jake 🏀 (@SuperiorNBA) November 9, 2020





Count me amongst the group who would love to see the Patriots bring in Takk McKinley. He's 6-2, 265, just turned 25, and while he has plenty of room for growth, McKinley's consistently registered double-digit QB hits, and he has seven TFL's in each of his first three seasons. — Bobby Krivitsky (@BobbyKrivitsky) November 9, 2020





Good. Another 1st round bust. — Tim4Reel (@Tim4Reel) November 9, 2020





Don't get it twisted…the failure of Takk McKinley in Atlanta isn't JUST a Takk McKinley failure. It's also a failure of Quinn, Dimitroff, and all of his position and defensive coaches he had while he was here. — Tim Williams (@timwilliamsart) November 9, 2020





Rip we drafted Takk McKinley who we just released today — Bunter (why is trump sueing every state like jeez) (@BunterBiller) November 9, 2020





Falcons 2017 draft class isn't as bad as the 2012 draft class under Dimitroff. Damontae Kazee and Brian Hill were decent value picks. It's still almost as painful when you consider Takk McKinley, Duke Riley, and Sean Harlow were the top three picks in 2017. — Allen Strk (@Allen_Strk) November 9, 2020





Takk McKinley is the exact type of player the #Texans NEED to take a shot on.

– Young (25) with potential to be a building block for the future

– 13 sacks first two seasons, 4.5 sacks (2019/2020), need better situation

– Need on EDGE with Watt and Whit future cloudy https://t.co/QWpMido04e — Texans Thoughts (@Texans_Thoughts) November 9, 2020









Cannot overstate how bad the process was here for Atlanta Had to have seen this coming. Had to take any offer on the table at the trade deadline. So obvious https://t.co/mVWD28QsSg — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) November 9, 2020





Falcons waive DE Takk McKinley, who could garner interest on waivers. Fresh start could help player with edge ability. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 9, 2020





Giants could claim Takk McKinley, a former 1st round pick by the Falcons. Solid across the board as a pass rusher and run stopper. Would likely become best pass rusher on Giants immediately. Can't hurt with minimal $ owed for rest of year. Maybe plays himself into contract! — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) November 9, 2020





Takk McKinley seems like a no-brainer for the Patriots to claim on waivers https://t.co/DVLSMRSrJA — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 9, 2020





