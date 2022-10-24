Falcons fans react to Matt Ryan getting benched by the Colts

Atlanta Falcons fans weren’t happy with the team’s offensive performance in Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but things could definitely be worse.

Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan was benched by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in a move that shocked the NFL. Ryan, who was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis over the offseason, hasn’t exactly thrived in his new home. In Week 7, the former MVP threw two interceptions as the Colts were defeated 19-10 by the Titans.

Initially, it wasn’t clear if Ryan was injured or benched, but the Colts went on to declare Sam Ehlinger the starter for the remainder of the season.

Colts’ HC Frank Reich on his team’s QB change: “Right now the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

From NFL Now: The #Colts bench Matt Ryan, and the shoulder injury wasn’t why. pic.twitter.com/8MoYzNmZOG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

When the trade went down, Matt Ryan received a contract adjustment. Now, $24.7M this year is fully guaranteed and $12M was fully guaranteed in 2023, plus an additional $17.2M that is guaranteed for injury becomes fully guaranteed 3rd day of 2023 league year. https://t.co/PimaH3lnX1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

Matt Ryan benched? wow https://t.co/gA2gd0sEgF — Aidan🎗Win It For Zeke🎗 (@MixonMania) October 24, 2022

Matt Ryan is not the #Colts only problem. Maybe not even their most significant one. But he’s now their former starting QB. https://t.co/cc4qgsm1uT — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 24, 2022

Sam Ehlinger is that QB, right guys? https://t.co/gsoUUMlT09 pic.twitter.com/ZqDUMuHKH1 — Depressed Titans Fan (@titanningup) October 24, 2022

I’ve always been and will always be a Matt Ryan fan. However, for those that were pissed that he was traded, let me say this: how it happened could’ve been done WAY better, but it was time. Father Time is undefeated — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) October 24, 2022

Matt Ryan should retire at the end of this season. Just hang em up. Hell of a career though. — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) October 24, 2022

Matt Ryan is struggling at Age 37. For some perspective, Tom Brady's Age-37 season was the start of his teams winning four of the next seven Super Bowls while he ranked as @PFF's most valuable QB in five of the next eight seasons — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) October 24, 2022

i know matt ryan hasn't been good this year, but this is a damning indictment. yikes. https://t.co/yyKlTqNTIm — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 24, 2022

To clarify: the Colts are making the switch at QB regardless of Matt Ryan's injury. The plan, as of now, is for Sam Ehlinger to be the starting quarterback the rest of the season. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 24, 2022

The Colts benching of Matt Ryan may be warranted but is still somewhat surprising based on history and expectations. From NFL Now @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3oSL8ZGUap — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 24, 2022

Losing a once in a decade QB prospect to early retirement is rough but at some point you gotta stop putting band aids on it https://t.co/EzO7sAWAoo — window seat on the spaceship (@Carey1313) October 24, 2022

The #Colts waited out the QB market this spring, got two third-round picks for Carson Wentz and sent one to the #Falcons for Matt Ryan, whom they hoped could stop their QB carousel. Instead, Sam Ehlinger – a sixth-round pick last year out of Texas – gets his big audition now. https://t.co/cnfBY37hYK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire