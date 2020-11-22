Falcons fans react to first half performance against the Saints

The Atlanta Falcons limped into halftime down 10-9 to their rival New Orleans Saints in Week 11. All nine points came from the leg of Younghoe Koo, who has been one of the team’s most consistent pieces thus far in 2020.

The Falcons must find a way to get into the end zone if they want to stay in this one. Here are the best Twitter reactions from the first half of Sunday’s game.

Halftime from New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/bGd6RZNDLv — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 22, 2020

I still cant believe on 1st and 15 we ran with Powell and then on 2nd and 12 we went with a screen. My god man. Attack them downfield. — Falcons Kingdom (@FalconsKingdom) November 22, 2020

I STILL HATE DIRK KOETTER — Falconihilist DW (@FalcoholicDW) November 22, 2020

fire Dirk Koetter into the sun but quick because it sets in like an hour! — kelsey (@kelseytaysutton) November 22, 2020

Jake Matthews has been taken to the shed today. When the line is keeping Ryan upright, he’s making big time throws — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) November 22, 2020

This pass protection has been terrible. — Falcons Kingdom (@FalconsKingdom) November 22, 2020

#Falcons QB Matt Ryan has been sacked three times and hit four times. 7 negative plays on 18 drop backs. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 22, 2020

I haven't seen this many coverage sacks in an entire game, let alone a half in a long time. #ATLvsNO — Allen Strk (@Allen_Strk) November 22, 2020

You CAN'T get sacked there. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) November 22, 2020