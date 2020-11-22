Falcons fans react to first half performance against the Saints

Deen Worley
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons limped into halftime down 10-9 to their rival New Orleans Saints in Week 11. All nine points came from the leg of Younghoe Koo, who has been one of the team’s most consistent pieces thus far in 2020.

The Falcons must find a way to get into the end zone if they want to stay in this one. Here are the best Twitter reactions from the first half of Sunday’s game.

Latest Stories