Falcons fans lose patience with offense after loss to Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons were served with a reality check after their Week 3 the Detroit Lions, and it’s now been upgraded to a formal warning following Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

No amount of Toy Story highlights or Bijan Robinson jukes could take away from the fact that this team has some serious problems that we may have underestimated.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder tossed two ugly interceptions, Kyle Pitts has apparently been replaced by Jonnu Smith as the team’s top receiving tight end, and the entire offense is regressing as a unit.

Here’s what Falcons fans had to say following Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars in London.

The Ridder issue is bigger than any year of this regime because this team was built to win now. You loaded up on defense with "angry vets," and you have a lot of young talent on defense. Ridder's play would've been a lot more acceptable last season buried under salary cap hell. — Jarvis Davis (@JarvisD90) October 1, 2023

Through four games: Kyle Pitts: 21 targets, 11 receptions, 121 yards

Jonnu Smith: 20 targets, 15 receptions, 179 yards — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) October 1, 2023

London looking sad on the sidelines sitting alone, Pitts taking a knee by himself, don’t let this team fall apart over a 3rd round QB — Tre'Shon (@tre3shon) October 1, 2023

Seems like a spacing issue on the second pick because why are two players in the same location against cover 3!? If this is the Yankee concept that is a staple of Smith's offense, then it was poorly designed and created zero room. Ball should have went to the checkdown. pic.twitter.com/gkA8C3crqg — Nique (@therealpattman) October 1, 2023

For my "this isn't all Ridder's fault" folks, what you're saying is true, but it doesn't tell the whole story. The offensive line has been bad in pass pro. Ridder has stepped into pressure, and not gotten rid of the football when he's supposed to. The QB and oline are married. — Jarvis Davis (@JarvisD90) October 1, 2023

Ridder throws picks on back-to-back plays, this is beyond over. I don't think you can trot him back out there — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) October 1, 2023

Mack Hollins wanted nothing to do with Desmond Ridder after missing him on a post 😳 pic.twitter.com/glKMiUTfi2 — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) October 1, 2023

Falcons are missing a separator & Ridder is missing read as well as Arthur’s passing concepts & spacing can be bad, all 3 things can be true. There’s more than one issue, if you don’t see that, I’m not sure what to tell you https://t.co/WA6KBH7W0E — Damski 🔛🔝 (@Damski32) October 1, 2023

He's changed his mind https://t.co/fLjsLgx8TE — ATL Falcons UK 🇬🇧 (@ATLFalconsUK) October 1, 2023

The reality is that without Bijan, this looks like a below average football team — (2-2) Rise Up Ridder (@RiseUpReader) October 1, 2023

the pro-Ridder crowd was ready to fail with him because they trusted AS so much, but now they have to put their faith in Art either selecting a capable veteran or selecting a capable rookie, 2 things he’s already failed at. — Tre'Shon (@tre3shon) October 1, 2023

I do believe Ryan Nielsen could be that guy. Once he gets that alpha EDGE/DE, the Falcons defense is going to be fun to watch. — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) October 1, 2023

This why Falcons fans like you deserve Ridder. You had an MVP quarterback that you never appreciated. Now that he's gone, you find out franchise QBs don't grow on trees. https://t.co/zqoNoAzzeu — Jason Waterfalls (@Lex_Naija) October 1, 2023

Falcons defense playing their asses off for an offense that doesn't love them back — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) October 1, 2023

What if Ridder's limitations have not allowed them to open up the playbook? Not tryna be funny. Ridder looks beyond lost reading coverages and has even faked a play action on the wrong side multiple times — Michael Jamal (@TreDiggs3) October 1, 2023

"We're gonna be fine … For the fans out there, we're ok. 2 and 2. Could it be better? Yes, 100%. Could it be worse … yeah. That's football."

–Falcons d-lineman Calais Campbell pic.twitter.com/ZktUvwhXMN — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) October 1, 2023

According to Laura Rutledge — Arthur Smith didn't consider a QB change at halftime from Desmond Ridder to Taylor Heinicke. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire