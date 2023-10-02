Advertisement

Falcons fans lose patience with offense after loss to Jaguars

Matt Urben
The Atlanta Falcons were served with a reality check after their Week 3 the Detroit Lions, and it’s now been upgraded to a formal warning following Sunday’s 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

No amount of Toy Story highlights or Bijan Robinson jukes could take away from the fact that this team has some serious problems that we may have underestimated.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder tossed two ugly interceptions, Kyle Pitts has apparently been replaced by Jonnu Smith as the team’s top receiving tight end, and the entire offense is regressing as a unit.

Here’s what Falcons fans had to say following Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars in London.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire