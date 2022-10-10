Falcons Fan Poll: Grade coaches, players, draft class after 5 games

Five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons have a 2-3 record and are 0-2 against NFC South opponents. On paper, this is where most expected them to be, but upon closer inspection, the Falcons are maddeningly close to being 4-1, or potentially even 5-0.

This year’s team is markedly better along the offense line, but the pass-rush still needs work and the new-look secondary has experienced some growing pains. Now that we are roughly a quarter of the way into the season, it’s time for a Falcons fan poll.

Hand out your grades for Atlanta’s coaching staff, rookie draft class and position groups after five games in our fan polls below.

Head coach Arthur Smith

Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees

Special Teams coordinator Marquice Williams

Quarterback

Running Backs

Tight Ends

Wide Receivers

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Outside Linebackers

Inside Linebackers

Cornerbacks

Safeties

Special Teams

2022 NFL Draft Class

General Manager Terry Fontenot

