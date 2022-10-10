Falcons Fan Poll: Grade coaches, players, draft class after 5 games
Five weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons have a 2-3 record and are 0-2 against NFC South opponents. On paper, this is where most expected them to be, but upon closer inspection, the Falcons are maddeningly close to being 4-1, or potentially even 5-0.
This year’s team is markedly better along the offense line, but the pass-rush still needs work and the new-look secondary has experienced some growing pains. Now that we are roughly a quarter of the way into the season, it’s time for a Falcons fan poll.
Hand out your grades for Atlanta’s coaching staff, rookie draft class and position groups after five games in our fan polls below.
Head coach Arthur Smith
[polldaddy poll=11217265]
Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone
[polldaddy poll=11217267]
Defensive coordinator Dean Pees
[polldaddy poll=11217271]
Special Teams coordinator Marquice Williams
[polldaddy poll=11217299]
Quarterback
[polldaddy poll=11217276]
Running Backs
[polldaddy poll=11217278]
Tight Ends
[polldaddy poll=11217280]
Wide Receivers
[polldaddy poll=11217281]
Offensive Line
[polldaddy poll=11217282]
Defensive Line
[polldaddy poll=11217285]
Outside Linebackers
[polldaddy poll=11217286]
Inside Linebackers
[polldaddy poll=11217287]
Cornerbacks
[polldaddy poll=11217288]
Safeties
[polldaddy poll=11217291]
Special Teams
[polldaddy poll=11217294]
2022 NFL Draft Class
[polldaddy poll=11217295]
General Manager Terry Fontenot
[polldaddy poll=11217297]
