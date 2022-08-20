Falcons fail to impress during joint practices with Jets

The Falcons wrapped up their second joint practice with the New York Jets on Saturday as the teams prepare to face off Monday night on ESPN.

Unlike on Friday when multiple fights broke out, things were less intense during Saturday’s non-padded session. The general consensus from beat reporters was that the Jets outplayed the Falcons for the majority of the weekend.

Let’s check out the top highlights and updates from Saturday’s practice.

Kyle Pitts burns Sauce Gardner

The Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts because he’s a matchup nightmare, and Jets rookie Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner got a first-hand look on Saturday. Flexed out wide, Pitts blew by the Jets cornerback with ease. However, the poor ball placement by Marcus Mariota, not pictured in the video, eliminates any possibility of this being a touchdown. The frustration would’ve been high among the fans if this were an in-game miss by Mariota.

Rough showing for Falcons

It wasn’t often, over the last few years, that you could say the #Jets were undeniably the best football team on the field. That was clearly the case these last two days. No, the #Falcons aren’t good, but it’s a sign #NYJ are building & growing pic.twitter.com/nEkW7tIdi9 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 20, 2022

Reporters who were able to migrate up north to see the Falcons joint practices with the Jets have been left unimpressed with the team’s performance thus far. Not many expected much from the team anyways, but these recent reports feed into their expectations.

Fans shouldn’t lose much sleep over what the media says about a couple of training camp practices, though.

Falcons-Jets went shells only on Saturday

Just a note: The second Jets/Falcons joint practice is shells only. No pads today. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 20, 2022

Friday’s practice was more than a little intense. There were multiple fights and both teams were being very physical. This isn’t to say that’s why the teams opted to not wear pads on Saturday. It could have very well been planned all along because of their contest on Monday night.

Nickel CB spot still up for grabs

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

With the two outside spots undoubtedly locked up with Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell, the real battle is at nickel corner. Isaiah Oliver, who was playing well before a season-ending injury last season, has been relegated to the second and third-team defense. Falcons beat reporter Tori McElhaney pointed out that that Mike Ford is getting the majority of first-team reps, with Dee Alford being worked in every so often.

Drake London update

Drake London update: Source says

"Drake’s knee will be fine and there are no concerns with him being back soon.” 8th pick has had excellent camp, continues to increase knowledge of the offense. He's w/#Falcons in NY for #Jets' joint practices – plan is to rest/be ready to go Wk 1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 20, 2022

Once again, the team held London out of joint sessions as he is nursing a knee injury. His exclusion from practice since the Falcons’ win over the Lions is not cause for concern as there is no need to rush the rookie back for preseason reps. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, a source close to the team is saying there are “no concerns” with London’s knee.

Watch: Full highlights from Saturday's practice

The stage is set for MNF 🏈 pic.twitter.com/B3vluBNmYz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 20, 2022

Kyle Pitts highlight

Mariota takes off

Teez Tabor

Feleipe Franks

Get you a man that can do both 🏈@18franks pic.twitter.com/SeTVAfzMb1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 20, 2022

KhaDarel Hodge

Finding the holes 🕳 pic.twitter.com/6gXmdbF7Vn — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 20, 2022

Corey Ballentine

