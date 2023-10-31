Falcons will face Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall in Week 9

Things happen fast in the National Football League and this weekend’s matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons is proof of how quickly circumstances can change.

Not only did the Vikings lose starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles, but the Falcons have their own QB controversy brewing after backup Taylor Heinicke replaced Desmond Ridder in the second half of Sunday’s game.

This left both teams without a clear starting QB heading into Week 9. On Tuesday, Minnesota acquired Josh Dobbs from the Cardinals just a few hours before the 2023 trade deadline.

Dobbs is a solid replacement for Cousins, but the veteran QB won’t be making the start against the Falcons on Sunday. According to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, the team will start rookie Jaren Hall in Week 9.

O'Connell says the Vikings plan to start rookie QB Jaren Hall on Sunday in Atlanta, with Josh Dobbs "potentially" in a supportive role. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) October 31, 2023

O’Connell did leave the door open for Dobbs to play a supporting role, but it’s unlikely he will get meaningful reps against the Falcons. Hall would be the fourth rookie quarterback that the team has faced this season.

As for Atlanta’s QB situation, head coach Arthur Smith said he would declare a starter on Wednesday. Desmond Ridder is still being evaluated and the team wants whoever starts to get the full week of practice reps.

