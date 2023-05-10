Falcons to face off against the Jaguars in London this season

The Atlanta Falcons will return to London in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season for a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the team’s third time playing in the NFL’s International Series and first time since Atlanta took on the New York Jets back in 2021.

The Falcons will get to face off against former first-round pick Calvin Ridley for the first time since trading him to Jacksonville at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

See you soon, @NFLUK! 📺 May 11, 8 PM | NFLNetwork | NFL+ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 10, 2023

The Falcons play the first of five international games this season. Check out the NFL’s full international schedule for 2023, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL’s 2024 International Schedule: 🏈Week 4: Falcons vs. Jaguars in London. 🏈Week 5: Jaguars vs. Bills at Tottenham. 🏈Week 6: Ravens vs Titans at Tottenham. 🏈Week 9: Dolphins vs. Chiefs in Frankfurt. 🏈Week 10: Colts vs. Patriots in Frankfurt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

