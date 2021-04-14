Falcons expected to sign WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Falcons have seen more than a handful of players leave for other teams since the start of free agency, including wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Powell, who signed with the Buffalo Bills. Atlanta may have found Powell’s replacement, though.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Falcons are hosting veteran returner Cordarrelle Patterson for a visit and the two sides are expected to reach a deal￼￼.

Patterson, a first-round pick in 2013, has played for four NFL teams and spent last season with the Chicago Bears. While he’s never been much of a threat as a true receiver, Patterson has been named to four All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls for his outstanding kick-return ability.

Over his eight seasons, the former Tennessee speedster has returned 239 kickoffs for 7,118 yards and eight touchdowns. As a receiver, Patterson has 216 catches for 2,087 yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

Related

Falcons expected to sign WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Falcons offseason tracker: Atlanta signs a new tight end

Falcons scouting profile: Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard

Ranking the 7 Falcons players with the most to prove in 2021

List

Ranking the 7 Falcons players with the most to prove in 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Cordarrelle Patterson implies he's leaving Bears via free agency

    Patterson earned First-Team All-Pro honors both of his years in Chicago.

  • Rams go CB first, O-line second in Dane Brugler’s 7-round mock draft

    The Rams address their biggest needs in this new seven-round mock draft from The Athletic's Dane Brugler.

  • Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

    Veteran wide receiver/running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson may be nearing a deal with a new team. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Patterson is visiting the Falcons. Garafolo adds that the expectation is that Patterson will wind up signing with the NFC South club. Patterson spent the last two seasons with the Bears and [more]

  • Justin Fields' second Ohio State pro day sees 49ers send QB coach

    John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Rich Scangarello were on hand to watch Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday.

  • What if Miami Dolphins miss on draft’s top three backs? Here’s where they could turn

    When the NFL Draft begins April 29, the Miami Dolphins ideally will avoid a repeat of last year’s nightmarish scenario when all of the top backs (De’Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Halaire, Jonathan Taylor, JK Dobbins) came off the board without the Dolphins landing any of them.

  • Blazers move away from pick-and-roll but fall one point -- and one timeout -- short against Boston Celtics

    Portland opts to move away from pick-and-rolls and finishes with 31 assists on 43 baskets.

  • Witness says Gaetz associate Greenberg paid her for providing sex at parties, never Gaetz himself

    A woman who reportedly attended parties with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said she would receive payments from the congressman's friend and fellow Florida politician Joel Greenberg for providing sex at the gatherings, though she said she never received money directly from Gaetz himself. The woman, one of two witnesses to the Gaetz-attended parties to speak on condition of anonymity with CNN, would not say who she slept with at the events. One of the women said Gaetz behaved like a "frat type of party boy" and took pills she believed were recreational drugs, but both witnesses appeared to cast doubt on allegations — which are part of a Justice Department probe of Gaetz — that the parties were connected to sex trafficking. They told CNN they never saw anyone at the parties who appeared to be underage, and one of the women said she decided to speak with the network in part because she did not believe Gaetz was involved in sex trafficking based on what she witnessed. Neither witness has spoken to federal investigators, CNN notes. However, separate reporting has found that Gaetz did make digital payments to women (though the precise nature of the transactions is still under investigation), as well as to Greenberg, who has been providing investigators with information since last year. Read more at CNN. More stories from theweek.comThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripWhy Trump's insistent dominance of the Republican Party could be a real 'gift' to BidenTrump finally jumps the shark

  • Look: Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry share wedding photos

    The future first overall pick married his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry on Saturday, and the bride shared photos of the ceremony.

  • ‘American Idol' Contestant Wyatt Pike Drops Out of the Show

    During Monday’s episode of ‘American Idol,’ the judges announced that contestant Wyatt Pike has dropped out for personal reasons. But, Wyatt wasn’t the only one absent from Monday’s show. Judge Luke Bryan was also out after testing positive for COVID-19. Former ‘American Idol’ judge Paula Abdul filled his seat and after the live show, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie gave ET an update on how Luke’s doing.

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Fallout of Jamal Murray's injury and more for Week 17

    Jamal Murray's injury rightly has all the headlines. Here's Nick Whalen with the fantasy fallout and more.

  • Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, stamping NFL’s smartest free agency class

    It’s the culmination of a pursuit that failed last year, when the Browns offered Clowney a contract, only to watch him take a one-year deal with the Titans.

  • Rams gathering information after report accusing Aaron Donald of assault

    The Rams are looking into a report Aaron Donald allegedly assaulted a man.

  • Japan's Matsuyama hangs on to make history with Masters win

    Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday. Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major. "Hopefully I'll be a pioneer and many other Japanese will follow," Matsuyama said through an interpreter inside Butler Cabin where he was presented with the champion's famous Green Jacket.

  • What would an ideal draft look like for the Vikings?

    The Minnesota Vikings need a lot to go its way in the 2021 NFL draft. Here is an ideal NFL draft for the Vikings.

  • Dustin Johnson eyeing new jacket after having to leave game’s most coveted garment at Augusta National

    Dustin Johnson is eyeing a new jacket after having to leave the game's most coveted garment at Augusta National after the Masters.

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • No Purdue seniors likely to return for extra season

    Purdue's gotten some future roster clarity already this spring, as seniors-to-be Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter have indicated that they do not plan to return to the program for an extra pandemic year of eligibility in 2022-2023, Matt Painter said Wednesday. Fellow rising senior Trevion Williams has not made any such statement, but it's likely, Painter suggested, that he'd pursue professional opportunities after this season, should he return for it. Williams has entered his name for the NBA Draft, with the option to return to Purdue being maintained.

  • Bengals get Joe Burrow a solid haul in new 7-round mock draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals net some interesting names in a new 7-round mock draft.

  • Dustin Poirier: ‘My mistake’ taking Conor McGregor donation details public

    Dustin Poirier has offered a mea culpa regarding his recent Twitter spat with Conor McGregor.