Falcons expected to sign LB Kaden Elliss, per report

The Atlanta Falcons are adding another former New Orleans Saints player. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, linebacker Kaden Elliss is expected to sign in Atlanta.

Elliss joins his former teammate, David Onyemata, on a Falcons defense led by former Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

The #Falcons make another big move on defense, as former #Saints LB Kaden Elliss is headed to Atlanta, sources say. With seven sacks and 78 tackles in 11 starts, he became a hot free agent. He shined in his opportunity, now cashes in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

Elliss, 27, started 11 games last season and earned an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 81.5. The former seventh-round pick out of Idaho recorded 43 solo tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for New Orleans in 2022.

Atlanta has revamped its secondary and defensive line by signing Jessie Bates III and Onyemata, and now they get another productive player that knows Nielsen’s system.

Make sure to check out our free agency tracker and updated starting lineup projections after a wild start to the NFL’s legal tampering period.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire