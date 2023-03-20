Falcons expected to sign CB Mike Hughes to 2-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons hosted Mike Hughes on a visit and now they’re expected to sign the free-agent cornerback, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Monday evening.

Hughes, 26, should take over as the team’s primary nickel corner after Atlanta lost Isaiah Oliver and Mike Ford in free agency.

Mike Hughes is now expected to sign with the #Falcons, sources say. Another defensive addition for ATL. https://t.co/plUOe8TljT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2023

The former first-round pick started his career with the Vikings before playing for the Chiefs in 2021 and Lions in 2022. Hughes has appeared in 57 NFL games (18 starts) since entering the league in 2018. For his career, he has recorded three interceptions, 20 passes defended and seven forced fumbles.

Hughes will join A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward and Jessie Bates in the secondary under first-year Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

