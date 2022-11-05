Falcons expected to activate Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday’s game

The Atlanta Falcons designated running back Cordarrelle Patterson to return from the injured reserve list on Wednesday, but the team hasn’t yet activated him.

That could change very soon, though, as NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Falcons are expected to activate Patterson on Saturday.

The #Falcons are activating RB Cordarrelle Patterson off IR today, sources say. He’ll be back in action tomorrow vs. the #Chargers after practicing all week. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 5, 2022

Patterson was placed on the injured reserve list on the Monday following Atlanta’s Week 4 win over the Browns. Nearly five weeks later, it appears the team’s top offensive playmaker is ready to re-join the first-place Falcons in time for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The team has already ruled out cornerback A.J. Terrell and left guard Elijah Wilkinson, while safety Erik Harris is listed as questionable for Week 9. If the Falcons can get Patterson back, it would greatly increase their chances in what could be a high-scoring affair on Sunday.

Patterson has 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries (5.9 yards per attempt) this season.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire