Falcons expect to need multiple players to take George Kittle down

San Francisco tight end George Kittle made one of the plays of the year in the NFL this season when he dragged multiple New Orleans players down the field on the late catch and run that set up the game-winning field goal on Sunday. Atlanta was watching.

The Falcons play the 49ers on Sunday, and they know one player may not be enough to tackle Kittle.

“That’s just his style. He’s an aggressive runner. We have to get multiple hats to the ball and bring him down,” Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said stopping Kittle is a major part of the Falcons’ game plan.

“You’ll have different guys guarding him,” Quinn said. “When you have a good player like that, it’s not usually one-man assignment.”

The 49ers are 11-point favorites on Sunday, and the Falcons know stopping Kittle will be a key if they want to pull the upset.