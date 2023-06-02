Falcons expect Kyle Pitts to be ready for season opener

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday that he expects “everybody” to be ready for the season. That includes tight end Kyle Pitts, who continues his rehab from surgery on the medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Smith repeated several times that the Falcons are going to be “smart” with Pitts’ return.

He declined to elaborate on a timeline or offer more details about Pitts’ rehab. Pitts was not spotted by reporters at either of the organized team activities open to reporters, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

“We’re trying to be smart. We know we’re planning to play 20, 21 games,” Smith said Friday. “So when you do that, you need to be ready to go, peaking, ready to roll Sept. 10 and play our best football at the end of the year.

“So, that goes into mind.”

Pitts injured his knee in Week 11 against the Bears and underwent surgery to repair it. He did not return last season.

Pitts, who also had a hamstring injury last season, made 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

In 2021, he became the second tight end in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards as a rookie, earning a Pro Bowl berth.

