Falcons S Erik Harris questionable to return with chest injury
Falcons safety Erik Harris left the field early in the first quarter against the Panthers and is questionable to return with a chest injury. Atlanta was already thin at safety entering the game with rookie Richie Grant ruled out with an ankle injury.
After trailing 7-0, the Falcons tied it up with a run from Cordarrelle Patterson with three minutes left in the first quarter.
