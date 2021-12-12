Falcons S Erik Harris questionable to return with chest injury

Matt Urben
·1 min read
Falcons safety Erik Harris left the field early in the first quarter against the Panthers and is questionable to return with a chest injury. Atlanta was already thin at safety entering the game with rookie Richie Grant ruled out with an ankle injury.

After trailing 7-0, the Falcons tied it up with a run from Cordarrelle Patterson with three minutes left in the first quarter.

