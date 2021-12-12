Falcons S Erik Harris questionable to return with chest injury

Falcons safety Erik Harris left the field early in the first quarter against the Panthers and is questionable to return with a chest injury. Atlanta was already thin at safety entering the game with rookie Richie Grant ruled out with an ankle injury.

Erik Harris has a chest injury and is questionable to return. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 12, 2021

After trailing 7-0, the Falcons tied it up with a run from Cordarrelle Patterson with three minutes left in the first quarter.

Related

Falcons Week 14 inactives list: Ade Ogundeji out vs. Panthers Falcons sign RB Qadree Ollison to active roster Play our FREE Week 14 Falcons Challenge

List