Falcons end QB free-fall, draft Desmond Ridder in 3rd Round | PFF Draft Show
The PFF team discusses the Atlanta Falcons selection of Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The PFF team discusses the Atlanta Falcons selection of Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
This year’s NFL Draft is upon us, though there’s a little less buzz than usual for the event. The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl-winning strategy may hold the key to understanding why. Though the event pull as appointment viewing on television is still strong, LZ and Will discuss whether the NFL Draft is starting to lose its luster, given that teams are starting to devalue the first round’s importance as a source of talent.
Luke Easterling breaks down how Desmond Ridder fits with the Atlanta Falcons and details his ceiling and floor as a prospect.
Desmond Ridder waited until the third round to hear his name called. Here is what Atlanta is getting from their new quarterback, and Ridder is getting in return.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft Friday, by the Atlanta Falcons.
The long, long wait for the second quarterback drafted has finally come to an end. With the 74th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati. Ridder is just the second quarterback taken in this year’s draft, following Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, who went with the 20th overall pick. [more]
A Harlem Public Schools teacher has been accused of sex crimes and is being held at the Valley County Detention Center.
Mel Kiper loves what the Bengals did with the Daxton Hill pick.
Wall Street slid on Friday to its deepest daily losses since 2020, as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report, and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rising interest rates. Amazon.com Inc tumbled 14.05% in its steepest one-day drop since 2006, leaving the widely held stock near two-year lows. Apple Inc, the world's most valuable company, dropped 3.66% after its disappointing outlook overshadowed record quarterly profit and sales.
Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins, 04/29/2022
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Houston Texans.
Desmond Ridder will have a chance to be the Falcons' QB of the future.
When Japanese sumo wrestler Takuya Saito retired from the sport at 32 and began jobhunting, he had no professional experience and didn't even know how to use a computer.
A developing storm system is poised to deliver a couple of days of potentially dangerous and damaging thunderstorms into Saturday night in portions of the Plains and Midwest, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm was beginning to strengthen while emerging from the Rockies at the end of the week. As the storm ramps up, all facets of severe weather will be possible ranging from hail the size of golf balls and tennis balls to powerful wind gusts and flash flooding. An AccuWeather Local StormMax
STORY: Tesla CEO Elon Musk told banks - that agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter - that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company. That’s according to three sources familiar with the matter.Musk made the pitch as he tried to secure debt for the buyout - days after submitting his offer to Twitter earlier this month, according to sources. While the plan he outlined was reportedly thin on detail, sources said Musk told the banks he plans to develop features to grow business revenue, including new ways to make money out of tweets that contain important information or go viral.Ideas he brought up included charging a fee when a third-party website wants to quote or embed a tweet from verified individuals or organizations. In the end, he clinched 13 billion dollars in loans secured against Twitter and a $12.5 billion margin loan tied to his Tesla stock. He agreed to pay the rest with his own cash. Musk has tweeted about eliminating the salaries of Twitter's board directors, which he said could result in about $3 million in cost savings. In his pitch to the banks, Musk also pointed to Twitter's gross margin, which is much lower than Facebook or Pinterest, arguing this leaves plenty of space to run the company in a more cost-efficient way. A representative for Musk declined to comment.
The Packers went defense with both of their first-round picks on Thursday night, and national writers offered their grades and opinions.
Drake Jackson's pass rush numbers are way better than the No. 1 overall pick's. #49ers
A rare sight in a Southwest Florida canal: a white dolphin.
The 24th pick treats Larry Allen's No. 73 jersey as a legacy to carry, but the student of the game has no use for listening to his critics. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Will the Steelers regret picking Kenny Pickett over Malik Willis?
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Indianapolis Colts.